Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich has paid $77 million, or $231,927/unit, for the 332-unit Camden Copper Square apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investor acquired the property from its developer, Camden Property Trust of...
Charlotte Business Journal Sagard Real Estate has bought a 123,200-square-foot industrial building at 13501 South Ridge Drive in Charlotte, NC, for $16 million, or $12987/sf The Denver investment manager, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Ross is buying One Clearlake, a 221,661-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The local company is purchasing the 18-story property from Bradford Allen, which bought it in May for $45 million The...
Invel Capital has partnered with Pearlmark Real Estate to pay $408 million for the 70-unit apartment property at 555 Northfield Ave in the New York suburb of West Orange, NJ The property includes the 17,000-square-foot Primrose School The venture...
Olmstead Properties has paid $104 million, or $29213/sf, for the 373 and 381 Park Ave South office buildings, with a total of 356,000 square feet in Manhattan’s Flatiron District The New York investor bought the two from ATCO Properties, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro, Ark, which backed what in 2016 was a $7186 million CMBS loan, has been sold, resulting in $2013 million of losses to the two trusts that held the financing The sale of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Sabra Health Care REIT has paid $37 million, or $411,111/unit, for Kiley Ranch, a 90-unit seniors housing property in Sparks, Nev The Tustin, Calif, REIT acquired the property from its...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TZ Capital Management has bought the 48,578-square-foot retail building at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $805 million, or $1,657/unit The West Palm Beach, Fla, company purchased the vacant...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of AXS Opportunity Fund has paid $32 million, or $7442/sf, for a 430,000-square-foot office building at 1300 West 120th Ave in Westminster, Colo, about 13 miles north of Denver The Los Angeles private equity firm...