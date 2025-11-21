Log In or Subscribe to read more
Genesis Capital has provided $6615 million of financing for the construction of the 198-unit Palm & Hollister apartment property in San Diego The three-year loan by the Sherman Oaks, Calif, lender, which was acquired by Rithm Capital of New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Services Co, special servicer for a $6326 million CMBS loan that was originated just 17 months ago against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 941 units in Houston, was expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders comprised of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and Wells Fargo Bank is providing $970 million of mortgage financing against the 938-room Hotel Del Coronado in Coronado,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture led by Pursuit Development is planning to break ground soon on a 122-room WoodSpring Suites hotel in Ruskin, Fla The Atlanta developer is teaming up with Dickman Investments LLC and Kimley-Horn Associates to...
REBusiness Online Dermody is planning to build LogistiCenter at Clackamas, a 248,532-square-foot industrial property in Clackamas, Ore The Reno, Nev, developer will build the property at 16800 SE 130th Ave, about 12 miles south of Portland, Ore It...
Charlotte Business Journal Sagard Real Estate has bought a 123,200-square-foot industrial building at 13501 South Ridge Drive in Charlotte, NC, for $16 million, or $12987/sf The Denver investment manager, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Ross is buying One Clearlake, a 221,661-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The local company is purchasing the 18-story property from Bradford Allen, which bought it in May for $45 million The...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided a $485 million loan against the 132-unit Strand apartment property at 176 Woodward Ave in the Ridgewood section of Queens, NY Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which allowed property owner Camber...