South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture led by Pursuit Development is planning to break ground soon on a 122-room WoodSpring Suites hotel in Ruskin, Fla The Atlanta developer is teaming up with Dickman Investments LLC and Kimley-Horn Associates to...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...
Safehold Inc, a pioneer in the modern ground-lease business, has moved into the affordable-housing sector But it's not building properties—it's providing financing by buying fee...
REBusiness Online Thompson Thrift is planning to develop the Revere, a 350-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of US 31 and East 191st Street, about 20 miles north of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of AXS Opportunity Fund has paid $32 million, or $7442/sf, for a 430,000-square-foot office building at 1300 West 120th Ave in Westminster, Colo, about 13 miles north of Denver The Los Angeles private equity firm...
Commercial Observer Valley National Bank has provided $125 million of mortgage financing for the 296-unit apartment property at 2360 Bedford Ave in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allows the property’s developer, Clipper Equity...
REBusiness Online CEDARst Cos has broken ground on Bancroft Lofts, a 218-unit apartment property in San Diego The Chicago developer is building the property at 3760 Bancroft St, about three miles north of the downtown San Diego Pacific Life provided...
The Real Deal Blackstone is said to be paying about $130 million, or $469,314/room, for the 277-room Four Seasons hotel at 757 Market St in San Francisco The New York investment giant would acquire the property from Westbrook Partners, which bought...