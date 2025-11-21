Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
REBusiness Online Dermody is planning to build LogistiCenter at Clackamas, a 248,532-square-foot industrial property in Clackamas, Ore The Reno, Nev, developer will build the property at 16800 SE 130th Ave, about 12 miles south of Portland, Ore It...
Charlotte Business Journal Sagard Real Estate has bought a 123,200-square-foot industrial building at 13501 South Ridge Drive in Charlotte, NC, for $16 million, or $12987/sf The Denver investment manager, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Ross is buying One Clearlake, a 221,661-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The local company is purchasing the 18-story property from Bradford Allen, which bought it in May for $45 million The...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...
Safehold Inc, a pioneer in the modern ground-lease business, has moved into the affordable-housing sector But it's not building properties—it's providing financing by buying fee...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TZ Capital Management has bought the 48,578-square-foot retail building at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $805 million, or $1,657/unit The West Palm Beach, Fla, company purchased the vacant...
REBusiness Online Thompson Thrift is planning to develop the Revere, a 350-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of US 31 and East 191st Street, about 20 miles north of...
South Florida Business Journal Advenir has paid $609 million, or $244,578/unit, for the Bell Lighthouse Point Apartments, a 249-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, multifamily investor bought the property from an affiliate of Bell...