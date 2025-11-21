Log In or Subscribe to read more
Genesis Capital has provided $6615 million of financing for the construction of the 198-unit Palm & Hollister apartment property in San Diego The three-year loan by the Sherman Oaks, Calif, lender, which was acquired by Rithm Capital of New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Services Co, special servicer for a $6326 million CMBS loan that was originated just 17 months ago against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 941 units in Houston, was expected to...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided a $485 million loan against the 132-unit Strand apartment property at 176 Woodward Ave in the Ridgewood section of Queens, NY Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which allowed property owner Camber...
Safehold Inc, a pioneer in the modern ground-lease business, has moved into the affordable-housing sector But it's not building properties—it's providing financing by buying fee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GK Real Estate has lined up a total of $364 million of mortgage financing against the 379,982-square-foot Lake Mead Crossing retail property and an adjoining parcel of land in Henderson, Nev The financing...
Montana Avenue Capital Partners has paid $845 million, or $19595/sf, for the 431,233-square-foot office and research and development property at 53 and 63 South Ave in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Los Angeles investment manager acquired...
Savanna Asset Management and 1823 Partners have provided $585 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Capstone Equities’ $83 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot office building at 205 West 28th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea area...