Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-2 12500 3000 481 Aaa AAA AAA 10099997 443362 +75 J-spread A-3 44496 3000 489 Aaa AAA AAA 10299998 445794...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-2 21521 3000 480 AAA AAA AAA 10099781 43984 +80 J-spread A-3 26254 3000 493 AAA AAA AAA 10299683 44258 +82...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating S&P Rating Fitch Rating KBRA Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 329 3000 218 AAA AAA AAA 9999999 424255 +70 J-spread A-2 8305 3000 452 AAA AAA AAA 1010000 445574 +82 J-spread...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Moody’s Rating Kroll Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 725 3000 271 AAA Aaa AAA J-spread A-SB 926 3000 736 AAA Aaa AAA 1029996 47018 +78 J-spread A-4 11255 3000...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating Kroll Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 416 3000 304 AAA AAA Aaa 999997 43117 +66 J-spread A-4 14000 3000 959 AAA AAA Aaa 10099947 495083 +80...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating MStarDBRS Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 960 3000 250 AAA AAA Aaa J-spread A-2 12580 3000 474 AAA AAA Aaa 10099891 45090 +76 J-spread A-3...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating MStarDBRS Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 120 3000 251 AAA AAA Aaa J-spread A-2 7500 3000 483 AAA Aaa AAA 1009985 44660 +78 J-spread A-3 35967...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Fitch Rating MStar DBRS Rating Moody’s Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-1 105 3000 244 AAA AAA Aaa 9999996 450575 +94 J-spread A-2 5000 3000 473 AAA AAA Aaa 10099962 446184 +80...
Class Amt $mln Sub Level % Avg Life (yrs) Rating Moody’s Rating Fitch Rating Mstar DBRS Price % Yield % Final Pricing (bp) Bnch mrk A-2 10000 3000 474 Aaa AAA AAA 9999997 43565 +78 J-spread A-3 34030 3000 485 Aaa AAA AAA 10299999 43814...