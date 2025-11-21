Log In or Subscribe to read more
Genesis Capital has provided $6615 million of financing for the construction of the 198-unit Palm & Hollister apartment property in San Diego The three-year loan by the Sherman Oaks, Calif, lender, which was acquired by Rithm Capital of New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders comprised of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and Wells Fargo Bank is providing $970 million of mortgage financing against the 938-room Hotel Del Coronado in Coronado,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...
Commercial Observer Ladder Capital has provided a $485 million loan against the 132-unit Strand apartment property at 176 Woodward Ave in the Ridgewood section of Queens, NY Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which allowed property owner Camber...
Safehold Inc, a pioneer in the modern ground-lease business, has moved into the affordable-housing sector But it's not building properties—it's providing financing by buying fee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 662,708-square-foot office building at 100 East Pratt St in Baltimore, which backs a $10216 million CMBS loan, has had its appraised value slashed to $315 million The 50-year-old building’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GK Real Estate has lined up a total of $364 million of mortgage financing against the 379,982-square-foot Lake Mead Crossing retail property and an adjoining parcel of land in Henderson, Nev The financing...
Montana Avenue Capital Partners has paid $845 million, or $19595/sf, for the 431,233-square-foot office and research and development property at 53 and 63 South Ave in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Los Angeles investment manager acquired...