South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture led by Pursuit Development is planning to break ground soon on a 122-room WoodSpring Suites hotel in Ruskin, Fla The Atlanta developer is teaming up with Dickman Investments LLC and Kimley-Horn Associates to...
Dallas Business Journal Bell Partners Inc has purchased the Albee Apartments, a 355-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from its developer, a venture of Quarterra Multifamily and Crow...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich has paid $77 million, or $231,927/unit, for the 332-unit Camden Copper Square apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investor acquired the property from its developer, Camden Property Trust of...
South Florida Business Journal Related Ross is buying One Clearlake, a 221,661-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The local company is purchasing the 18-story property from Bradford Allen, which bought it in May for $45 million The...
Invel Capital has partnered with Pearlmark Real Estate to pay $408 million for the 70-unit apartment property at 555 Northfield Ave in the New York suburb of West Orange, NJ The property includes the 17,000-square-foot Primrose School The venture...
Olmstead Properties has paid $104 million, or $29213/sf, for the 373 and 381 Park Ave South office buildings, with a total of 356,000 square feet in Manhattan’s Flatiron District The New York investor bought the two from ATCO Properties, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro, Ark, which backed what in 2016 was a $7186 million CMBS loan, has been sold, resulting in $2013 million of losses to the two trusts that held the financing The sale of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Sabra Health Care REIT has paid $37 million, or $411,111/unit, for Kiley Ranch, a 90-unit seniors housing property in Sparks, Nev The Tustin, Calif, REIT acquired the property from its...