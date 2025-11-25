Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the 523,673-square-foot Park Place office building in Chandler, Ariz, has asked for a six-month extension of the property’s $825 million CMBS loan, prompting its transfer to special...
Pyramid Management Group, which owns the 17 million-square-foot Crossgates Mall and the neighboring 438,814-sf Crossgates Commons in Albany, NY, has refinanced both properties with a total of $2068 million of fresh mortgage...
Houston Business Journal An affiliate of LandPark Advisors has purchased the 130,735-square-foot office building at 5858 Westheimer Road in Houston’s Galleria/Uptown area The local company bought the eight-story property from LNR Partners,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Services Co, special servicer for a $6326 million CMBS loan that was originated just 17 months ago against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 941 units in Houston, was expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 662,708-square-foot office building at 100 East Pratt St in Baltimore, which backs a $10216 million CMBS loan, has had its appraised value slashed to $315 million The 50-year-old building’s...
The $139 billion CMBS loan against the massive Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis appears close to being granted a three-year term extension, pushing its maturity to September...
The $54 million CMBS loan against the 881-unit Palm Beach Estates in Houston, originated just two years ago, has now been delinquent for more than a year Meanwhile, the collateral property, constructed in 1976, has been reappraised at a value of...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late increased by $11 billion, or 253%, last month to $4462 billion That amounts to 746% of the $59809 billion universe tracked by Trepp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the 2 million-square-foot office property at 1211 Ave of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan has been reduced by nearly 42% to $119 billion The property was appraised at a value of $205...