Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Allen Morris Co has lined up $1385 million of financing for the construction of the Ziggurat mixed-use project in Miami BDT & MSD Partners and Bank Hapoalim provided the financing, which was arranged by Lotus...
Knighthead Funding has provided $48 million of financing to help fund Clearview Hotel Capital’s plan to convert part of the 508-room Stamford Marriott Hotel in downtown Stamford, Conn, into apartments The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Observer PCCP and Bank of America have provided $175 million of construction financing for the 300-unit apartment property at 155 Third St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The property,...
The loan portfolios held by mortgage REITs continued to shrink during the third quarter, with the 15 major companies holding a collective $7969 billion of mortgages as of the end of September, down from $8063 billion in June and $10488 billion in...
The Real Deal William Macklowe Co has bought the $46 million loan against 291 Broadway, a 133,000-square-foot office building in the Tribeca section of Manhattan, giving the New York investor a path to take title to the collateral Flagstar Bank sold...
Commercial Property Executive Goldman Sachs has originated $63 million of financing against Central Arts Plaza, a 485,687-square-foot office property in Phoenix A $33 million piece of the debt is securitized through BBCMS Mortgage Trust, 2025-5C38,...
USBank has provided $10725 million of mortgage financing against six industrial properties with 148 million square feet, helping fund the $165 million purchase of the portfolio by an investment fund sponsored by MDH Partners As reported, the...
Affinius Capital has provided $74 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed Constellation Trade Center, a three-building industrial property with 798,470 square feet in El Paso, Texas, that’s partially leased to Swiss...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $9475 million, or $296,093/unit, for the 320-unit Fletcher Southlands apartment property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...