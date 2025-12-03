Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Walmart Inc has paid $1522 million, or $11891/sf, for the 128 million-square-foot Building C at Luke Field in Glendale, Ariz, about 25 miles northwest of Phoenix The Bentonville, Ark, retail giant acquired the industrial...
Commercial Observer Moody’s Corp is in talks to lease 400,000 square feet at the Brookfield Place office complex in lower Manhattan The financial research company would relocate from the 758,000 sf it occupies at the 161 million-sf 7 World...
The Real Deal Amazoncom has paid $788 million, or $46905/sf, for the 168,000-square-foot industrial building at 2964 Bradley St in Pasadena, Calif, about 18 miles east of Los Angeles The online retail giant acquired the property from Alvarez &...
Commercial Property Executive Creation has broken ground on a two-building industrial property with 120,000 square feet in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at 1400 West 3rd St, about nine miles west of Phoenix It will have...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ethos Development and Vance Development has broken ground on Ellison Ridge, a 222-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash Ethos, of Portland, Ore, and Vance, of Seattle, are building the property at 190004 SE 15th...
Chicago Business Journal Friedman Properties has secured five leases totaling 107,000 square feet at the Reid Murdoch Building, a 320,000-sf office property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The local investor credits the increased leasing...
Phoenix Business Journal A limited liability company led by local investor James Shough has paid $45 million, or $55367/sf, for Paradise Valley Marketplace, an 81,276-square-foot retail center in Phoenix Shough acquired the property, at 10810 North...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of BKM Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $24038/sf, for the 104,000-square-foot Pleasant Hill Industrial Park in Pleasant Hill, Calif, which is 28 miles east of San...
Multi-Housing News A venture of GT Capital and Freestone Capital Management has paid about $437 million, or $227,604/unit, for the 192-unit Lock Vista Apartments in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle GT Capital, of Kenosha, Wis, and Freestone, of...