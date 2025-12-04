Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle RadiusDC has bought a 10-megawatt, high-rise data center in downtown Atlanta for $4996 million The Denver data-center company, which is backed by private-equity firm Blue Owl Capital of New York, bought the 21-story...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Bobby T Castro, the co-founder of Bankers Healthcare Group, has bought the Ventura Pointe Apartments, a 206-unit complex in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $525 million, or $254,854/unit The Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Artemis Real Estate Partners has bought the 220-unit Everleigh Palm Beach Gardens active-adult apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $694 million, or $315,455/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, company purchased the...
Orlando Business Journal HughCo Holdings has paid $1375 million, or $143/sf, for a three-building office complex at 154 South Wickham Road in Melbourne, Fla The local company purchased the 96,154-square-foot property from L3Harris, also of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Jackson Square Properties has paid $48 million, or $268,156/unit, for the 179-unit Trax at DuPont Station apartment property in the Seattle suburb of DuPont, Wash The San Francisco multifamily investor...
Commercial Observer Sovereign Partners has paid $273 million, or $40930/sf, for the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office building in midtown Manhattan The New York investor acquired the property from Rockwood Capital of San Francisco,...
Transaction activity in the sale-leaseback market increased by nearly 7% in the third quarter from the second, according to SLB Capital Advisors Given the rise in M&A activity, sale-leaseback deal volume is expected to continue increasing, despite...
Charlotte Business Journal Realterm has bought the 70,004-square-foot industrial property at 7500 Statesville Road in Charlotte, NC, for $18 million, or $25713/sf The Annapolis, Md, industrial real estate company purchased the site from a company...
Brown’s Real Estate has paid $308 million, or $31117/sf, for Shoppes at Wissinoming, the 98,982-square-foot shopping center at 5597 Tulip St in Northeast Philadelphia The Westville, NJ, investor, which owns and operates 14 ShopRite grocery...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Declaration Partners, the family office of Carlyle Group co-founder David M Rubenstein, has formed a venture with Pivotal Manufacturing Partners that has paid $74 million, or $44758/sf, for a...