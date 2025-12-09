Log In or Subscribe to read more
Netflix Inc's agreement to buy Warner Bros Discovery Inc in a deal valued at $827 billion could upend not only the movie theater industry but the office and production studio business in the Los Angeles area ...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Clipper Realty Trust has all but given up on the 250 Livingston St mixed-use building in Brooklyn, NY, and is aiming to sell it The 12-story building, with an alternate address of 233 Schermerhorn St is...
Commercial Property Executive Stream Realty Partners has lined up $2282 million of financing against The Quad office and retail complex in Dallas’ Uptown area KKR provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Proceeds...
Dallas Morning News Caterpillar Inc has bought the more than 400,000-square-foot former Zales headquarters building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The industrial equipment manufacturing company purchased the three-story structure from Vari, a...
REBusiness Online MDH Partners has bought a portfolio of nine industrial buildings totaling 563,343 square feet in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Seven buildings in the portfolio are at 3403 North Sam Houston Parkway West,...
Yield Pro Benefit Street Partners has sold the 236-unit Birchwood Apartments in Lubbock, Texas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified out-of-state investor purchased the property in a deal brokered by The Multifamily Group of Dallas The sales...
ConnectCRE A venture of LV Collective and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has bought The Heights at College Station, a student-housing complex with 797 beds in College Station, Texas LV, of Austin, Texas, and Kayne Anderson, of Los Angeles, purchased the...
Philadelphia Inquirer The former Franklin Mills Mall has been placed on the sales block through JLL Capital Markets The move is not surprising as the property’s owner, Simon Property Group, placed the 158 million-square-foot shopping mall in...
Dallas Business Journal Eckard Enterprises has bought the 190,000-square-foot office building at 7300 State Highway 121 in McKinney, Texas, for $66 million, or $34737/sf The Allen, Texas, company, which specializes in the oil and gas industry,...