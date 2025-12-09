Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow at the 289,594 square feet of office space housed in the top 23 floors of the 625 North Michigan Ave building in downtown Chicago has declined to the point where the space’s $506 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Clipper Realty Trust has all but given up on the 250 Livingston St mixed-use building in Brooklyn, NY, and is aiming to sell it The 12-story building, with an alternate address of 233 Schermerhorn St is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Strategic Investment Co has agreed to turn over to its lender the 247,182-square-foot 1140 Ave of the Americas office building in Midtown Manhattan through a consensual foreclosure The action was...
Pearlridge Center, the largest enclosed mall in Hawaii, has been reappraised at a value of only $1765 million, one-third less than the $225 million loan against it The venture that owns the property has consented to placing it in receivership...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $147 million loan that Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale provided against the 255 Greenwich St office building in Lower Manhattan pays a 6405% coupon The loan requires only interest payments for its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $120 million loan that Bank of America and Societe Generale provided against the 477,175-square-foot Ellenton Premium Outlets shopping center in Ellenton, Fla, just south of the Tampa Bay area on the...
Another 20 CMBS loans with a balance of $232 billion transferred to special servicing in November, according to Trepp Inc But special servicers worked out, or otherwise resolved, $237 billion of loans, so the overall volume of loans in their hands...
Commercial Observer The venture of Chetrit Organization and Read Property Group that owns the 355,127-square-foot office building at 65 Broadway in lower Manhattan has negotiated a modification of the terms of its $1515 million CMBS loan It is split...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Franklin BSP Realty Trust has taken Tides on Westcreek, a 269-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas, through foreclosure The property, at 6776 Westcreek Drive, was owned by Tides Equities,...