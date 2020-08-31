Log In or Subscribe to read more
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has named chief financial officer, effective tomorrow Ghosh replaces Michael Bluhm, who resigned from the Bethesda, Md, REIT at the end of last year to become managing director and global head of lodging for Morgan...
Maria Hawthorne is retiring as PS Business Parks Inc's chief executive and president, effective Sept 1 Hawthorne, 60, has been on a medical leave of absence not related to coronavirus since April She will continue to serve on the Glendale,...
JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group is positioning itself to play a big role helping clients modify or sell loans against hotel properties It's named Kevin Davis, who had been managing director at the unit, senior managing director and head of debt...
Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Inc has named Scott Seager its chief financial officer, replacing Thomas McGonagle, who has transferred to another, undisclosed management position at Black Creek Group, which sponsors the REIT Seager has worked for...
BH Properties has added Erik Svensson as senior managing director and chief financial officer Svensson joins the Los Angeles opportunistic investor from Public Storage, which he had joined in 2010 and most recently was vice president of...
Brett Hopkins, a senior member of the acquisitions and originations team at Torchlight Investors, has joined LaSalle Investment Management as an acquisitions officer Hopkins is charged with sourcing potential investments in equity and high-yield...
Jeff Shuster, a 12-year veteran of Starwood Capital Group, has joined LaSalle Investment Management as managing director and senior acquisitions officer for its LaSalle Income & Growth value-add fund series Shuster is charged with developing...
JLL Capital Markets has hired David Berglund and Colin Ryan as senior managing directors to co-head its Minneapolis office The two join from Colliers International, where they held senior investment-sales positions for at least a dozen years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bruce Hounsell, who left DebtX last year, is considering stepping back into the secondary market for real estate loans But this time on the buy side Hounsell had co-founded the Boston loan-sales specialist...