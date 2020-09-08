Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post The Trump Organization has pulled the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, from the sales market The company in October had hired JLL to market the 263-room property, which was expected to sell for more than $500 million, or...
Crain's New York Business ELO Organization's proposed $115 million purchase of 15 West 47th St, a 120,790-square-foot office building in Manhattan's Diamond District, has fallen apart It's not known what caused the deal to collapse The...
The Real Deal An auction that was scheduled for yesterday to sell a portfolio of commercial properties in Manhattan, Queens, NY, and Long Island, NY, has been postponed Jeffrey Wu, a Queens developer that owns the portfolio, recently threw three...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ohana Real Estate Investors' effort to take over the luxury Mark Hotel in Manhattan's Upper East Side through foreclosure was dealt a setback by a New York court Ohana holds a $35 million junior mezzanine...
Crain's New York Business Vornado Realty Trust is looking into selling the 70 percent stake it holds in Manhattan's 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco's 555 California St The Trump Organization, which owns the remaining 30 percent...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Taubman Centers Inc said Simon Property Group's termination of its acquisition agreement was "invalid and without merit" Simon, an Indianapolis REIT, earlier today had announced that it was calling off its agreement to buy Taubman, of...
Crain's New York Business SL Green Realty Corp has filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan A venture led...
Xenia Hotels and Resorts Inc's proposed sale of seven Kimpton hotels with 1,124 rooms for $483 million, or $429,715/room, has fallen through A venture of SoilBuild Group Holdings Ltd of Singapore and iProsperity Group of Australia had agreed to buy...