Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kevin Lipson, a managing director of sales at property sales platform Ten-X, has joined RealINSIGHT Marketplace as senior vice president and head of its institutional group In his new role, Lipson will oversee RealINSIGHT’s business...
Dedeaux Properties, a Los Angeles developer of industrial properties, has hired Rishi Thakkar as director of investments Thakkar, who joined from RVT Capital, a real estate investment firm he founded in 2012, will oversee investment opportunities,...
Michael Britvan, a loan-sales specialist who had been with Mission Capital Advisors for nearly 12 years, has moved to Hodges Ward Elliott, where he was named managing director and will lead the brokerage company’s loan-sales efforts During his...
Extended Stay America Inc has named David Clarkson chief financial officer Clarkson replaces Brian T Nicholson, who resigned from the Charlotte, NC, REIT last week to pursue other interests Nicholson had joined Extended Stay as CFO two years ago...
Transwestern has named Doug Prickett senior managing director of investments and analytics Prickett will lead research for all three of the Houston company’s affiliates: Transwestern Investment Group, Transwestern Real Estate Services and...
Sabal Capital Partners has named Barry Gersten as head of production for its CMBS business Gersten, who joined the Irvine, Calif, lender earlier this year as a managing director, is now charged with overseeing its sales and loan pipeline He replaces...
Paul Vanderslice, who just more than two years ago had taken the helm of Cantor Commercial Real Estate Co, has joined BMO Capital Markets to launch its commercial real estate securitization operation His move was first reported by Commercial...
WeWork has named Benjamin Dunham chief financial officer, effective Oct 1 Dunham is replacing Kimberly Ross, who is leaving the co-working company for personal reasons after only five months Dunham currently is CFO of WeWork’s Americas...
Thomas Sarko, a seasoned compliance executive, has been named chief compliance officer of Core Real Estate Capital, a real estate investment manager that pursues value-add opportunities in the multifamily and seniors-housing sectors Sarko, who also...