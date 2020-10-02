Log In or Subscribe to read more
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ace Hardware is building a 710,000-square-foot distribution facility in Plant City, Fla, about 25 miles west of Tampa, Fla The industrial property is being developed by a venture of Blue Steel Development and Aspyre...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
Commercial Property Executive Swift Real Estate Partners has bought the 137,349-square-foot Columbia West Building in downtown Bellevue, Wash, for $72 million, or $52421/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the eight-story...
Rentvcom Waterford Property Co has bought the 95,600-square-foot Marketplace at the Lakes retail property in West Covina, Calif, for $186 million, or $19456/sf The Kansas City, Kan, real estate investment company purchased the shopping center, at...