Investment bank Brean Capital has hired a team of seasoned CMBS servicing professionals and launched a commercial mortgage special servicing operation, Brean Real Estate Solutions The team is comprised of Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda...
Shopoff Realty Investments has named Brian Rupp as executive vice president of real estate Rupp replaces John Santry, who left the Irvine, Calif, investment manager in February to become a senior vice president at Ledcor Properties of Vancouver,...
CBRE has added Zack Holderman to its San Diego office as a senior vice president of the company’s healthcare and life-science capital markets team Holderman will focus on the placement of debt and equity He joins from JLL He had been with HFF...
Shankh Mitra has been named chief executive of Welltower Inc Mitra replaces Thomas J DeRosa, who had been the Toledo, Ohio, REIT’s chief executive since April 2014 Mitra will remain the company’s chief investment officer, a role he has...
Paul Layne has retired as chief executive of Howard Hughes Corp The Dallas company, formed in 2010 as a spin-off of GGP Inc’s non-core properties and master-planned communities, has named as interim chief executive David O’Reilly, who...
Kevin Lipson, a managing director of sales at property sales platform Ten-X, has joined RealINSIGHT Marketplace as senior vice president and head of its institutional group In his new role, Lipson will oversee RealINSIGHT’s business...
Dedeaux Properties, a Los Angeles developer of industrial properties, has hired Rishi Thakkar as director of investments Thakkar, who joined from RVT Capital, a real estate investment firm he founded in 2012, will oversee investment opportunities,...
Michael Britvan, a loan-sales specialist who had been with Mission Capital Advisors for nearly 12 years, has moved to Hodges Ward Elliott, where he was named managing director and will lead the brokerage company’s loan-sales efforts During his...
Extended Stay America Inc has named David Clarkson chief financial officer Clarkson replaces Brian T Nicholson, who resigned from the Charlotte, NC, REIT last week to pursue other interests Nicholson had joined Extended Stay as CFO two years ago...