Log In or Subscribe to read more
Michael Glimcher has been named chief executive and president of Donahue Schriber Realty Group Inc Glimcher will replace Patrick S Donahue, the current chief executive of the Costa Mesa, Calif, retail REIT, and Lawrence P Casey, its president...
Tom MacManus, a seasoned commercial mortgage lending professional, has been named president of alternative lender Money360 MacManus, who has been in the business for more than 30 years, previously was president of strategic accounts at A10 Capital,...
Prime Finance has provided $271 million of financing to facilitate Old Three Hundred Capital’s purchase of the 230-unit Cannon Oaks Apartments in Austin, Texas The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Old Three Hundred is an Austin...
Investment bank Brean Capital has hired a team of seasoned CMBS servicing professionals and launched a commercial mortgage special servicing operation, Brean Real Estate Solutions The team is comprised of Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda...
Shopoff Realty Investments has named Brian Rupp as executive vice president of real estate Rupp replaces John Santry, who left the Irvine, Calif, investment manager in February to become a senior vice president at Ledcor Properties of Vancouver,...
CBRE has added Zack Holderman to its San Diego office as a senior vice president of the company’s healthcare and life-science capital markets team Holderman will focus on the placement of debt and equity He joins from JLL He had been with HFF...
Shankh Mitra has been named chief executive of Welltower Inc Mitra replaces Thomas J DeRosa, who had been the Toledo, Ohio, REIT’s chief executive since April 2014 Mitra will remain the company’s chief investment officer, a role he has...
Paul Layne has retired as chief executive of Howard Hughes Corp The Dallas company, formed in 2010 as a spin-off of GGP Inc’s non-core properties and master-planned communities, has named as interim chief executive David O’Reilly, who...
Kevin Lipson, a managing director of sales at property sales platform Ten-X, has joined RealINSIGHT Marketplace as senior vice president and head of its institutional group In his new role, Lipson will oversee RealINSIGHT’s business...