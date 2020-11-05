Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of apartment property sales in New York City totaled $28 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's down 391 percent from the same time last year and is the lowest sales volume for the...
The median monthly asking rent for a Manhattan apartment unit was $2,990 in the third quarter, according to StreetEasycom That's down 78 percent from last year The city's apartment vacancy rate has been estimated to be as high as 11 percent It's...
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...
Overall occupancy at US hotels remained above 50 percent for the second straight week, inching up by 01 percentage point during the week through Oct 10, to 501 percent, according to STR The industry’s other major performance metrics saw...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 161 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan during the first three quarters of 2020, a 421 percent decline from the 278 million sf during the same period a year ago,...
Shopping malls continue to face challenges, but well-capitalized sponsors increasingly have been able to negotiate modifications for loans against properties that had performed strongly before the coronavirus...