David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...
Marcus & Millichap Inc has hired Daniel Taub as a senior vice president and national director of its retail division Taub, who is based in New York, is head of the Calabasas, Calif, firm’s retail group, which provides investment, advisory...
A group of six investment-sales and mortgage placement pros at CBRE’s Seattle office has moved to Berkadia, where they’ll beef up the brokerage’s Northwest capabilities Jay Timpani, Mitchell Belcher and Steven Chattin, who were...
Jamie Lane, who for 10 years was on CBRE Group’s hotel research team, has joined AirDNA as vice president of research Lane until recently was senior director of economics and forecasting at CBRE Econometric Advisors and CBRE Hotels Research,...
Peter Hauspurg, who in 1981 had founded New York investment-sales shop Eastern Consolidated, has died of a heart attack at the age of 67 Hauspurg had founded the brokerage with his wife, Daun Paris The company, which specialized in middle-market...
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, or CREFC, has hired Christina Perez as manager of political and government relations, further bolstering its lobbying capabilities Perez joins the trade group from the Outdoor Industry Association, a...
Michael Glimcher has been named chief executive and president of Donahue Schriber Realty Group Inc Glimcher will replace Patrick S Donahue, the current chief executive of the Costa Mesa, Calif, retail REIT, and Lawrence P Casey, its president...
Tom MacManus, a seasoned commercial mortgage lending professional, has been named president of alternative lender Money360 MacManus, who has been in the business for more than 30 years, previously was president of strategic accounts at A10 Capital,...
Prime Finance has provided $271 million of financing to facilitate Old Three Hundred Capital’s purchase of the 230-unit Cannon Oaks Apartments in Austin, Texas The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Old Three Hundred is an Austin...