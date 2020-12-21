Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...
Multi Housing News Western Wealth Capital has paid $54 million, or $170,886/unit, for the 316-unit Mod Apartments in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager acquired the property, at 2222 West Beardsley Road, from Tides Equities...
Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 81 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties it owned through its Cabot Industrial Core Fund for $875 million to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets The sale marks the first portfolio sale for...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $902 million for two apartment properties with a total of 560 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Bascom Arizona Ventures It paid $477 million, or $165,625/unit, for...
Kenson Ventures has paid $55 million, or $1,173/sf, for 634 Second St, a 46,872-square-foot office building in San Francisco The Palo Alto, Calif, company bought the property from Thor Equities of New York, and has assumed a $30 million CMBS loan...
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...