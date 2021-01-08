Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jonathan Stanner has been named Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s chief executive and president, effective Jan 15 Stanner, the company’s chief financial officer, is replacing Dan Hansen, who has been the Austin, Texas, REIT’s chief...
Joseph Ficalora, under whose tenure New York Community Bank became among the leading providers of financing against rent-regulated apartments in New York City, has retired as chief executive and president Ficalora, 74, who had joined a predecessor...
Jerry Davis is resigning as UDR Inc’s chief operating officer, effective Jan 1, and as the Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT’s president at the end of next year Davis, 58, has been the company’s chief operating officer since February...
Henry Gom has joined Phoenix Realty Group as managing director and principal and will be responsible for acquisitions and asset management for the investment manager’s central region Gom joins the New York apartment specialist, which has $15...
NAI Partners has hired Cary Latham as senior associate in its investment-sales division Latham joins the Houston full-service brokerage from Marcus & Millichap, where he was an associate specializing in the sale of single- and multiple-tenant...
JLL has hired Robert Coughlin as managing director of its life-sciences group Coughlin is joining the firm early next year from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, where he is the trade group’s president and chief executive At JLL,...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has hired a team of seniors-housing investment specialists, led by David Rothschild and Mary Christian, from Cushman & Wakefield The team, based in San Diego, has been involved in nearly $9 billion of...
Paul Bayer is retiring as National Retail Properties Inc’s chief investment officer, effective Dec 31 Bayer joined the Orlando, Fla, REIT in September 1999 as vice president of leasing and took over as chief investment officer in 2010...
Benjamin W Schall, president and chief executive of Seritage Growth Properties, the property owner that Sears Holdings Corp had spun off in 2015, is resigning, effective mid-January He’s taking the post of president of AvalonBay Communities...