Bank OZK has provided $130 million of construction financing for a proposed 371-unit apartment property in the Brooklyn Basin development in Oakland, Calif The loan was arranged by Newmark The property, which will include 31,000 square feet of...
Woodspear Properties has paid $255 million, or nearly $229,730/unit, for the Buttes, a 111-unit apartment property in Loveland, Colo, which is just south of Fort Collins, Colo The San Marcos, Calif, investor bought the 25-year-old property, on seven...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $537 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 528-unit Worthington Meadows apartment property in Worthington, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Columbus, Ohio The 12-year loan...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group has paid $151 million for a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet in and around Chicago The New York company purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties of...
Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Birtcher Anderson & Davis has paid $171 million, or about $9483/sf, for Sunstate Business Park, a 180,323-square-foot industrial property in Tampa, Fla Citimark sold the eight-building property and was represented in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...