Mack-Cali Realty Corp has named Mahbod Nia chief executive, effective March 8, to replace MaryAnne Gilmartin, who has held the post on an interim basis since last July Gilmartin will remain as special adviser during the transition and will keep her...
David Goodwin, a long-time commercial real estate lending professional, has rejoined Greystone as managing director in its portfolio lending group, where he’ll focus on underwriting large loans on behalf of the company’s balance sheet...
Greta Guggenheim, chief executive of mortgage REIT TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, is retiring, effective at the end of March Matthew Coleman, a partner of parent company TPG Global who was named president of the REIT last July, will take on...
Lloyd Jones LLC, which develops and owns apartment and seniors-housing properties, has named Andrew Carroll its chief investment officer Carroll joins the Miami company from American House Senior Living Communities, where he was director of...
Dekel Capital has hired Peter Houghton as managing director to help expand the Los Angeles’ company’s joint venture equity platform Houghton, a 20-plus year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, most recently was managing...
SJP Properties has hired Patrick Jennings as senior vice president of acquisitions He will work with Steve Pozycki, founder and chief executive of SJP, a New York developer, in identifying acquisition and development opportunities The hiring of...
Cushman & Wakefield has brought in a team of multifamily investment-sales specialists in Boston from Colliers International The team is led by Chris Sower, an 18-year industry veteran who has been involved in more than $5 billion of property...
Arne M Sorenson, president and chief executive of Marriott International, died yesterday after a battle with pancreatic cancer He was 62 and is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruth, and four children Sorenson, who was named Marriott’s chief...
Philip Galligan has joined JLL Capital Market’s Chicago office as a director charged with arranging debt and equity for the company’s clients He joins JLL from Meridian Capital Group where he was a director He previously was with Cushman...