Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Dallas Morning News Tabani Group has bought McKinney Marketplace, a 118,967-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed McKinney Marketplace, at 3001 South Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas, is...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...
Multi Housing News CVG Properties has paid $376 million, or $216,091/unit, for Enclave at Paradise Valley, a 174-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment firm re-acquired the complex from Rincon Partners after selling it...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...