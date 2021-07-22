Log In or Subscribe to read more
Yan K Laurency has joined Blank Rome LLP’s real estate group as senior attorney in its New York office Laurency joined the firm from Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein, where he advised retail, office and industrial property owners in leases and...
Brad Barsily, executive managing director for CBRE Capital Advisors, has been hired by Walker & Dunlop Inc as managing director and head of capital raising for its Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners operation In his new post, Barsily will...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc has hired Michael Makinen as chief operating officer Makinen replaces Bob Dake, who had been the New York company’s COO since May 2020 Dake recently joined the Sterling Organization as the chief executive of the West...
Wells Fargo & Co has named Nipul Patel, a 25-year veteran of the banking company, to lead the real estate banking unit in its commercial real estate group Patel, who assumes his post next week, will report to Kara McShane, head of commercial...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Bradley Worthington as director to handle investment-sales transactions in Tennessee from its Nashville, Tenn, office He joins from Charles Hawkins Co, a Nashville brokerage, where he was vice president The move to add...
Greystone has hired Karen Ford as vice president of its Federal Housing Administration lending team Ford most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Love Funding, an FHA lender and unit of Midland States Bank that last...
Hilary Spann, managing director and head of the Americas, Real Estate, for CPP Investments, is joining Boston Properties as executive vice president in September Spann also will take over as head of the Boston REIT’s New York office when its...
Trez Capital has hired Ryan Hodgdon as vice president of originations Hodgdon, who joins the alternative lender from Bank OZK, where he was senior vice president, is based in Atlanta and is charged with originating loans in Georgia as well as...
Alison Coen, a seasoned lending executive who most recently was managing director at Barclays Capital, has joined Greystone as senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Coen had been with Barclays since 2014 and had been involved in the...