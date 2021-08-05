Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
Commercial Observer RXR Realty has filed a lawsuit against a Mattel Inc affiliate, claiming the toy manufacturer owes nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The affiliate is...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...