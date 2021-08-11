Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jean Wood, vice president of investor relations at Macerich Co, who joined the Santa Monica, Calif, REIT when it went public in 1994, is retiring She’s being replaced by Samantha Greening, who’s been named director of investor relations...
Newmark has hired Ben Roelke as executive managing director and Ian Walker as senior managing director in the company’s student-housing group They are based in Dallas and focus on arranging debt, equity and preferred-equity and report to Ryan...
Brian Russell has joined the CBRE capital markets team in Southern California as executive vice president Russell, a 10-year veteran of the commercial real estate business, had been with Eastdil Secured as a managing director and was involved in...
Yan K Laurency has joined Blank Rome LLP’s real estate group as senior attorney in its New York office Laurency joined the firm from Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein, where he advised retail, office and industrial property owners in leases and...
Brad Barsily, executive managing director for CBRE Capital Advisors, has been hired by Walker & Dunlop Inc as managing director and head of capital raising for its Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners operation In his new post, Barsily will...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc has hired Michael Makinen as chief operating officer Makinen replaces Bob Dake, who had been the New York company’s COO since May 2020 Dake recently joined the Sterling Organization as the chief executive of the West...
Wells Fargo & Co has named Nipul Patel, a 25-year veteran of the banking company, to lead the real estate banking unit in its commercial real estate group Patel, who assumes his post next week, will report to Kara McShane, head of commercial...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Bradley Worthington as director to handle investment-sales transactions in Tennessee from its Nashville, Tenn, office He joins from Charles Hawkins Co, a Nashville brokerage, where he was vice president The move to add...
Greystone has hired Karen Ford as vice president of its Federal Housing Administration lending team Ford most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Love Funding, an FHA lender and unit of Midland States Bank that last...