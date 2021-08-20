Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystone has named Brett Gaffan senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Gaffan reports to Rob Russell, who heads CMBS production at the New York lender He joined from Societe Generale, where he was a director and handled the origination...
David King, who was head of commercial real estate credit and underwriting at CWCapital Asset Management, has joined Greystone as managing director in its special servicing group King reports to Rob Russell, president of Greystone’s special...
Robert Parmar and Ryan Kidwell, who specialize in the sales brokerage of apartment properties in the Pacific Northwest, have joined Mogharebi Group Mogharebi is a five-year-old investment-sales and advisory shop led by Alex Mogharebi, who previously...
Arbor Realty Trust Inc has hired Brian Blue as managing director of FHA production Blue will oversee the Uniondale, NY, lender’s Federal Housing Administration lending operation, which the REIT is aiming to expand He is rejoining the company,...
Jean Wood, vice president of investor relations at Macerich Co, who joined the Santa Monica, Calif, REIT when it went public in 1994, is retiring She’s being replaced by Samantha Greening, who’s been named director of investor relations...
Newmark has hired Ben Roelke as executive managing director and Ian Walker as senior managing director in the company’s student-housing group They are based in Dallas and focus on arranging debt, equity and preferred-equity and report to Ryan...
Brian Russell has joined the CBRE capital markets team in Southern California as executive vice president Russell, a 10-year veteran of the commercial real estate business, had been with Eastdil Secured as a managing director and was involved in...
Yan K Laurency has joined Blank Rome LLP’s real estate group as senior attorney in its New York office Laurency joined the firm from Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein, where he advised retail, office and industrial property owners in leases and...
Brad Barsily, executive managing director for CBRE Capital Advisors, has been hired by Walker & Dunlop Inc as managing director and head of capital raising for its Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners operation In his new post, Barsily will...