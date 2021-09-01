Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mesa West Capital has hired Marisa Deutsch as head of legal for its investing platform Deutsch joined the Los Angeles investment manager from Rockwood Capital, where she was associate general counsel of capital markets She previously was vice...
Greysteel has added a four-person team of investment-sales specialists to handle affordable-housing properties in its Newport Beach, Calif, office The team, led by Samuel Lacebal and Doron “Ron” Peled, who were named senior associates,...
Greystone has named Brett Gaffan senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Gaffan reports to Rob Russell, who heads CMBS production at the New York lender He joined from Societe Generale, where he was a director and handled the origination...
David King, who was head of commercial real estate credit and underwriting at CWCapital Asset Management, has joined Greystone as managing director in its special servicing group King reports to Rob Russell, president of Greystone’s special...
Robert Parmar and Ryan Kidwell, who specialize in the sales brokerage of apartment properties in the Pacific Northwest, have joined Mogharebi Group Mogharebi is a five-year-old investment-sales and advisory shop led by Alex Mogharebi, who previously...
Arbor Realty Trust Inc has hired Brian Blue as managing director of FHA production Blue will oversee the Uniondale, NY, lender’s Federal Housing Administration lending operation, which the REIT is aiming to expand He is rejoining the company,...
Jean Wood, vice president of investor relations at Macerich Co, who joined the Santa Monica, Calif, REIT when it went public in 1994, is retiring She’s being replaced by Samantha Greening, who’s been named director of investor relations...
Newmark has hired Ben Roelke as executive managing director and Ian Walker as senior managing director in the company’s student-housing group They are based in Dallas and focus on arranging debt, equity and preferred-equity and report to Ryan...
Brian Russell has joined the CBRE capital markets team in Southern California as executive vice president Russell, a 10-year veteran of the commercial real estate business, had been with Eastdil Secured as a managing director and was involved in...