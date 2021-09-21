Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Milwaukee Business Journal Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc has filed plans to build Seasons at Franklin, a 252-unit apartment property in Franklin, Wis The Milwaukee developer is planning to build the property at the intersection of 27th...
Cincinnati Business Center Opal Holdings has paid $233 million, or $5825/sf, for Xerox Distribution Center, a 400,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The New York investment firm purchased the property from the Hollingsworth Cos,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 18 leases for 875,669 square feet of office space were signed in Chicago’s central business district during the second quarter – the largest quarterly total since the coronavirus...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...
A venture of PCCP LLC and Transwestern Development Co is planning to build a 173,400-square-foot industrial property at 950 Ice Cream Drive in North Aurora, Ill, about 40 miles west of Chicago The property will be built on a speculative basis and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago are being offered for sale in separate deals A venture of Zeller Realty Group of Chicago and Cindat Capital Management, a Chinese investor, is offering for sale the 13...
REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...
Dayton Business Journal Dillin Development has filed plans to build the $265 million North Point mixed-use development in West Chester, Ohio The Springboro, Ohio, developer is planning to build the project on a 99-acre site at the southwest corner...