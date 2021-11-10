Log In or Subscribe to read more
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies, a Los Angeles investment manager that last year embarked on a massive expansion effort, has hired Aaron Cohen as its chief operating officer Cohen joins CGI+ from JRK Property Holdings, also of Los Angeles, where he...
Kerri L Alessi has joined Blank Rome LLP as a counsel in its real estate practice group She joins the law firm’s New York office from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, where she spent 17 years and was counsel in its real estate practice She...
JPMorgan Chase has named Michelle Herrick head of real estate banking, replacing Chad Tredway, who recently resigned to launch a real estate investment fund Herrick had joined the bank in 2017 and most recently was central region market manager for...
Deborah Jenkins, head of Freddie Mac’s multifamily business since 2018, has left the housing-finance agency and joined Kayne Anderson Real Estate as head of housing and its multifamily impact strategy, effective Dec 1 Jenkins had joined...
Shopping mall specialist Spinoso Real Estate Group has named Mike Nevins as executive vice president of leasing Nevins, a 30-year industry veteran, joins the Syracuse, NY, company from Simon Property Group, where he was chief operating officer of...
Mike Smith, a 30-year industry veteran, is joining Newmark as executive vice president and market leader of its Northwest region, effective Nov 8 He most recently was Northwest regional managing principal and president of the Western region for...
Newmark has hired Nick DiPaolo as executive vice president and market leader of its downtown Los Angeles office DiPaolo is charged with overseeing tenant and landlord relations, global corporate services, capital markets, valuation and advisory, as...
Capital One has added three agency-lending executives, beefing up its capabilities in the Tampa, Fla, Washington, DC, and Mountain West regions All three were hired from Berkadia They are: Jonathan Pratt, previously managing director at Berkadia,...
Nick Pappas has joined Newmark Group as senior managing director of its lodging capital markets group, while Parker Sherrill has joined as director as part of an expansion that has resulted in the establishment of three new offices – in Los...