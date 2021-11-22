Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE has added two veteran investment-sales professionals to its tri-state institutional properties group, which handles the sale of office, apartment, retail and industrial properties, as well as development sites, in the New York tri-state area...
Taurus Investment Holdings has named Nancy Scotton its chief financial officer Scotton joins the investment manager, headquartered in Boston, from Landmark Partners, where she held a similar title Landmark, with $207 billion of assets under...
Jai Agarwal, chief financial officer of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, is leaving the company early next year to pursue other opportunities Agarwal had joined the mortgage REIT in 2016 from business-development company CM Finance Inc,...
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has named Eric Nisbet to the newly created position of senior vice president to help hotel-owning clients reduce their potential tax liabilities Nisbet, who reports to senior managing director Louis...
Mike Perlmutter, who had served as vice president and real estate counsel for Seritage Growth Properties, has re-joined Cole Schotz’ real estate practice, where he will focus on commercial leasing Perlmutter, who is based at the law...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies, a Los Angeles investment manager that last year embarked on a massive expansion effort, has hired Aaron Cohen as its chief operating officer Cohen joins CGI+ from JRK Property Holdings, also of Los Angeles, where he...
Kerri L Alessi has joined Blank Rome LLP as a counsel in its real estate practice group She joins the law firm’s New York office from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, where she spent 17 years and was counsel in its real estate practice She...
JPMorgan Chase has named Michelle Herrick head of real estate banking, replacing Chad Tredway, who recently resigned to launch a real estate investment fund Herrick had joined the bank in 2017 and most recently was central region market manager for...
Deborah Jenkins, head of Freddie Mac’s multifamily business since 2018, has left the housing-finance agency and joined Kayne Anderson Real Estate as head of housing and its multifamily impact strategy, effective Dec 1 Jenkins had joined...