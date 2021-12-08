Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
REJournals LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has opened the 212-unit Flynn apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, company broke ground on the property, at 183 North Addison Ave, in late 2019 The Flynn...
Washington Business Journal Mapletree Investments has paid $532 million, or $13537/sf, for the 393,000-square-foot industrial property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md The Singapore real estate company bought the property from Link...
Baltimore Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $736 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 224-unit Bainbridge Federal Hill apartment property in Baltimore The New York investor bought the property from Bainbridge Cos The property, at 1110...
Philadelphia Business Journal MRA Group Inc has paid $40 million, or $5128/sf, for Dupont Chestnut Run Plaza, a 780,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Wilmington, Del The Horsham, Pa, developer bought the 14-building complex from...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...