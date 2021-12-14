Log In or Subscribe to read more
GID Real Estate Investments has paid $1825 million, or $544,776/unit, for Valentia Apartment Homes, a 335-unit apartment property in La Habra, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Northwestern Mutual of...
A venture of KKR & Co and Synergy Investments has paid $2345 million, or $99787/sf, for Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office property in Boston KKR, of New York, and Synergy, of Seattle, purchased the property from its developer, Skanska...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bianco Properties has paid $3625 million, or $25303/sf, for the 143,263-square-foot Ridgehaven Mall in Minnetonka, Minn The St Louis investor purchased the property from Invesco Real Estate, which had acquired it...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has bought the Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,276-square-foot shopping center in Davie, Fla, for $2865 million, or about $36140/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the retail property...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...
Tooley Interests LLC has paid $235 million, or $40010/sf, for Carlsbad Village Plaza, a 58,735-square-foot retail center in Carlsbad, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer bought the property from Balboa Retail Partners of Los Angeles and was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pensam Capital has paid $838 million, or $249,404/unit, for Butterfield Oaks, a 336-unit apartment property in Aurora, Ill The Miami investment firm purchased the property from a venture led Tony Rossi and Tom Moran,...
Decron Properties has paid $101 million, or $394,531/unit, for Arrowhead Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Baron Properties of Denver The three-story property, at 20250 North...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...