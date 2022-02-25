Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of COMM, 2012-CCRE3, because of its heavy exposure to the regional mall sector The transaction, whose balance has paid down to $94623 million from $125 billion, has a 43 percent concentration to the retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded all the bond classes of COMM, 2013-GAM, a CMBS transaction backed by a $2595 million loan against the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The rating agency said the...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C18, which has a 455 percent exposure to the retail sector and because some of the hotel loans in its collateral pool have underperformed expectations The rating...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded two classes of CFCRE Commercial Mortgage Securities, 2017-C8, that it expects will suffer as a result of losses generated by four troubled collateral loans The...
Following is a list of recent downgrades by Fitch Ratings: Deal Name Current Pool Bal $mln Orig Pool Bal $mln DXMark (collateral value, % of par) Class Size $mln Fitch's New Rating Fitch's Old Rating Notes LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust,...
UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, is taking it on the chin with downgrades from Fitch Ratings because of its hefty exposure to the shopping mall sector Four mall loans, which account for 274 percent of the deal's $9002 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded two of the most-junior classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC26, because of the losses it has projected from three collateral loans The rating agency...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded two subordinate bond classes from JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-C18, because of the losses expected to stem from a $30 million collateral loan...