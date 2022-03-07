Log In or Subscribe to read more
CAF Capital Partners has hired Stephen Quesinberry as director of acquisitions to spearhead the Dallas private-equity investor’s expansion into the Southeast CAF pursues apartment properties and often redevelops or repositions them It...
Lee & Associates has opened an office in Omaha, Neb, and named Daniel Goaley and Daniel Dutton as co-managing principals to run it The office, the company’s 66th, specializes in investment sales, including land deals It also represents...
Kathleen “Kate” Mylod has been named commercial real estate finance partner at Dechert LLP She’s rejoining the law firm, where she was an associate between 2012 and 2015, when she left to join Shipman & Goodwin LLP in Hartford,...
JLL Capital Markets has named Angela Kelcher senior managing director to lead its national affordable-housing debt production team Kelcher, who is based in Dallas, reports to Gerard Sansosti, executive managing director and head of JLL’s debt...
Marc Feliciano, chief investment officer of real state for the Americas at investment manager DWS Group, has been named global head of real estate, private markets at Manulife Investment Management At DWS, Feliciano, a 30-year industry veteran, also...
Seward & Kissel has named Camille Paulus as counsel in its New York real estate group Paulus joins the law firm from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where she was an associate She advises a wide range of parties, from economic...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has hired Trevor Ritter as managing director in its recently opened Atlanta office Ritter joins the Plano, Texas, lender from KeyBank Real Estate Capital, where he was a loan producer focused on writing agency and bridge...
Stockbridge Capital Group has named David Park as a managing director to focus on acquisitions, the raising of capital and portfolio strategy for its opportunistic and platform business Park joins the San Francisco investment manager, which has $249...
Brian P Ward, the former chief executive of Trimont Global Real Estate Advisors, has been named chief executive of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, a Seattle lender that specializes in providing short-term loans against residential and commercial...