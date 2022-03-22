Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Republic Properties Corp has bought a 75-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for $1285 million The Washington, DC, real estate services firm bought the site, which consists of three parcels and parts of a...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Novel Park Beach, a nine-story multifamily property with 289 units in the Westshore waterfront area of Tampa, Fla TDBank was the lender Crescent,...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...