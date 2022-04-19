Log In or Subscribe to read more
First Washington Realty has bought Donahue Schriber Realty Group from institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives Financial terms of the deal, which closed late last month, were not disclosed The merged company will retain the...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Yakov Cohen of North Miami Beach, Fla, have bought a 62,491-square-foot retail center in Kendall, Fla, for $315 million, or about $50407/sf The Centre at Kendall Town Center, which is managed by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cedar Realty Trust is selling itself in a series of transactions for a total of $12 billion The Massapequa, NY, REIT, is selling 33 grocery-anchored shopping centers to a venture of a DRA Advisors-managed...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has struck a deal to buy Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 44 apartment properties and 54 retail properties in the southeastern United States in a deal...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to buy Resource REIT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $37 billion, including the assumption of the latter’s indebtedness Blackstone will pay $1475 for each of Resource REIT’s common...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...