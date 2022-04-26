Log In or Subscribe to read more
TruAmerica Multifamily has hired Stella Pappas as senior managing director and head of investor relations The Los Angeles investment manager late last year had raised $575 million for its initial fund, TruAmerica Workforce Housing Fund, well...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...
Martin Hansberry has been hired by Grandbridge Real Estate Capital as vice president and head of its Boston multifamily investment-sales team Hansberry joins the company from Hansberry Properties, a Wellesley, Mass, company where he helped clients...
CBRE Capital Markets has hired Lawrence Britvan as president and vice chairman of its institutional hotels and debt group Britvan joins the company from Hodges Ward Elliott, where he had led the New York real estate advisor’s capital markets...
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
A team of CBRE investment-sales specialists in northern New Jersey, led by Nat Gambuzza, has joined Berkadia, giving the brokerage firm an investment-sales presence in the region The team is based in Morristown, NJ Its hiring is part of...
Erin Fitzgerald has joined JLL Capital Markets’ Minneapolis office as senior director to focus on investment sales involving office and industrial properties Fitzgerald, a 17-year industry veteran, joined the company from Transwestern, where...
Marcia Diaz, a 32-year veteran of PGIM Real Estate’s lending business, who most recently was head of US debt originations, has been named head of the investment manager’s US core debt strategy In her new role, Diaz oversees PGIM’s...
Greystone continues to beef up its CMBS originations platform and most recently has added four senior executives to the operation The company has tapped Russ Avery as head of structuring He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director in its CMBS...