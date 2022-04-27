Log In or Subscribe to read more
Eastdil Secured Hires Hotel Specialist John Bourret as Managing Director in Dallas John Bourret has been named managing director of Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office, where he’ll oversee the company’s hotel business in the region and...
RIPCO Real Estate, a New York brokerage that specializes in the retail sector, has hired Jeffrey Rosbash as director of New York City and Metro markets He’ll focus on retail and office leasing Rosbash, who has more than 18 years of experience...
Law firm Romer Debbas LLP has hired three attorneys to head its newly formed agency lending and affordable housing department The New York law firm has hired Carmen I Pagan as partner and head of the practice; Catherine M Azevedo as senior...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Susan Mudry as senior managing director for process re-engineering and strategic execution, a role that puts her in charge of identifying ways for the lender to become more efficient Mudry joins the Plano,...
CarVal Investors has hired Scott Greenfield, former managing director at Angelo, Gordon & Co, as managing director of real estate Greenfield, who is based in the Minneapolis investment manager’s New York office, will manage the...
TruAmerica Multifamily has hired Stella Pappas as senior managing director and head of investor relations The Los Angeles investment manager late last year had raised $575 million for its initial fund, TruAmerica Workforce Housing Fund, well...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...
Martin Hansberry has been hired by Grandbridge Real Estate Capital as vice president and head of its Boston multifamily investment-sales team Hansberry joins the company from Hansberry Properties, a Wellesley, Mass, company where he helped clients...
CBRE Capital Markets has hired Lawrence Britvan as president and vice chairman of its institutional hotels and debt group Britvan joins the company from Hodges Ward Elliott, where he had led the New York real estate advisor’s capital markets...