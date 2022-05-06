Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...
Chicago Business Journal Optima Inc has opened Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit apartment property in Chicago The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the property, at 3478 North Broadway St, in October 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Orlando Business Journal The Onicx Group has filed plans to build Onicx at Lake Nona, a 230-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer has proposed the garden-style property for a 97-acre site at 7833 Narcoosee Road in the...
Orlando Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp is considering redeveloping a portion of its Marketplace at Dr Phillips shopping center in Orlando, Fla, into apartments The Jericho, NY, REIT filed an application with Orange County, Fla, officials late...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Del American Real Estate Group has submitted a proposal to Orlando, Fla, officials for a 329-unit apartment building The Atlanta developer wants to build the eight-story property at 6603 International Drive,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has proposed building a nearly 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed East Gate Logistics...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next week on a 24-story office building in the Legacy West development in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Ryan LLC, a Dallas tax services company, is teaming up with Ryan Cos US of Minneapolis to...
Last year, an estimated 56 percent of Americans who moved left the state they had lived in, continuing a trend that was facilitated by the work-from-home flexibility that many employers offered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic The five states...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...