Dan Murphy has joined Dunleer, which pursues investments in industrial and apartment properties, as assistant vice president of investments He joins the Los Angeles company from Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, where he evaluated potential industrial...
Arbor Realty Trust Inc has named Maysa Vahidi as executive vice president and general counsel Vahidi joins the Uniondale, NY, REIT from Rockwood Capital, where she was associate general counsel and chief compliance officer At Arbor, she’s...
The Real Deal Larry Ackman, who long had been head of Manhattan brokerage Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, died early this week He was 83 He became president of the New York company in 1968 and chief executive nine years later He is the father of Bill...
Mitchell Resnick, a six-year veteran of Walker & Dunlop, who most recently served as senior vice president and treasurer of the brokerage company, has been named president of its alternative investment manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment...
Leif Olsen has been named director in JLL Capital Markets’ affordable housing production team, where he reports to Angela Kelcher, senior managing director and head of the company’s national affordable housing platform Olsen, who focuses...
David Politano, a 27-year veteran of MetLife Investment Management, has been named head of real estate debt at the company Politano most recently led the company’s international platform, northeast region and real estate capital markets group...
JLL has hired Erika Schanke as executive vice president of global retail business development in New York, where she will contribute to the company’s retail initiatives, communication and cross-selling throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle...
Matt Schilling has joined AEW Capital Management as assistant portfolio manager for the North America region in its real estate securities team Schilling joined the Boston investment manager, which has $93 billion of assets under management, from...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has further bolstered its seniors-housing originations capabilities with the hiring of Sean Huntsman as senior managing director and Katherine Stewart as managing director The Plano, Texas, lender, formed just last...