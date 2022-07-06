Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Henry “Skip” Martinson, a 22-year industry veteran, as managing director of conventional originations Martinson joins from PNC Real Estate, where he was senior vice president in its Southeast...
Colliers has hired Raul Saavedra as executive vice president and head of data-center advisory for the Americas, where he will advise tenants and investors on site selection, leasing, acquisitions and dispositions Saavedra has more than 20 years of...
Rachel Vinson has been named president of CBRE’s debt and structured finance unit in the United States Vinson, who had re-joined CBRE in 2019 from Barings, where she was president of Barings Multifamily Capital, most recently was global chief...
Dan Murphy has joined Dunleer, which pursues investments in industrial and apartment properties, as assistant vice president of investments He joins the Los Angeles company from Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, where he evaluated potential industrial...
Arbor Realty Trust Inc has named Maysa Vahidi as executive vice president and general counsel Vahidi joins the Uniondale, NY, REIT from Rockwood Capital, where she was associate general counsel and chief compliance officer At Arbor, she’s...
The Real Deal Larry Ackman, who long had been head of Manhattan brokerage Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, died early this week He was 83 He became president of the New York company in 1968 and chief executive nine years later He is the father of Bill...
Mitchell Resnick, a six-year veteran of Walker & Dunlop, who most recently served as senior vice president and treasurer of the brokerage company, has been named president of its alternative investment manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment...
Leif Olsen has been named director in JLL Capital Markets’ affordable housing production team, where he reports to Angela Kelcher, senior managing director and head of the company’s national affordable housing platform Olsen, who focuses...
David Politano, a 27-year veteran of MetLife Investment Management, has been named head of real estate debt at the company Politano most recently led the company’s international platform, northeast region and real estate capital markets group...