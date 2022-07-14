Log In or Subscribe to read more
Justin Leonard has been named chief investment officer and executive vice president of DiamondRock Hospitality Co Leonard will serve on the Bethesda, Md, REIT’s executive committee and will lead its asset management unit He reports directly to...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has hired Ryan Sanders as director of asset management Sanders will work with the Indianapolis developer’s management team on enhancing the performance of its market-rate, affordable-housing and development...
CBRE Investment Management has hired Chris Sullivan as a director on its Americas Logistics Transactions team Sullivan is charged with sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing on logistics investments in the country’s Eastern and...
CARROLL has hired Robert Lester as senior managing director of capital markets and investments Lester for nearly the past four years had overseen WHL One, a Los Angeles-area family office, and before that was partner of Brookfield Financial At...
John K Malysa, a 25-year industry veteran, has been hired by Pembrook Capital Management as managing director, to oversee asset management and underwriting He also serves on the company’s investment committee Malysa joins the New York...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Henry “Skip” Martinson, a 22-year industry veteran, as managing director of conventional originations Martinson joins from PNC Real Estate, where he was senior vice president in its Southeast...
Colliers has hired Raul Saavedra as executive vice president and head of data-center advisory for the Americas, where he will advise tenants and investors on site selection, leasing, acquisitions and dispositions Saavedra has more than 20 years of...
Rachel Vinson has been named president of CBRE’s debt and structured finance unit in the United States Vinson, who had re-joined CBRE in 2019 from Barings, where she was president of Barings Multifamily Capital, most recently was global chief...
Dan Murphy has joined Dunleer, which pursues investments in industrial and apartment properties, as assistant vice president of investments He joins the Los Angeles company from Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, where he evaluated potential industrial...