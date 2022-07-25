Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender Parkview Financial, which focuses on providing bridge and construction loans, primarily against apartment properties, is opening an originations office in Seattle to serve the Pacific Northwest region It’s hired Blake...
CBRE Investment Management has hired Trevor Eden as senior director of the transactions team in its Americas Logistics Operator division Eden will be sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing on logistics investments in the country’s...
Berkadia has named Sabrina Solomiany to lead the company’s new medical and life-sciences specialty group The new group will advise on investment sales, debt placement and joint venture equity deals for investors in medical offices, hospitals,...
Justin Leonard has been named chief investment officer and executive vice president of DiamondRock Hospitality Co Leonard will serve on the Bethesda, Md, REIT’s executive committee and will lead its asset management unit He reports directly to...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has hired Ryan Sanders as director of asset management Sanders will work with the Indianapolis developer’s management team on enhancing the performance of its market-rate, affordable-housing and development...
CBRE Investment Management has hired Chris Sullivan as a director on its Americas Logistics Transactions team Sullivan is charged with sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing on logistics investments in the country’s Eastern and...
CARROLL has hired Robert Lester as senior managing director of capital markets and investments Lester for nearly the past four years had overseen WHL One, a Los Angeles-area family office, and before that was partner of Brookfield Financial At...
John K Malysa, a 25-year industry veteran, has been hired by Pembrook Capital Management as managing director, to oversee asset management and underwriting He also serves on the company’s investment committee Malysa joins the New York...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Henry “Skip” Martinson, a 22-year industry veteran, as managing director of conventional originations Martinson joins from PNC Real Estate, where he was senior vice president in its Southeast...