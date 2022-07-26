Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...
Lift Partners has paid $1061 million, or $27790/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 381,790 square feet at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave South in Kent, Wash, about 16 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco investor purchased the...
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allstate Insurance Co has provided $239 million of financing for the purchase of Align, a 105-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash, about 26 miles south of Seattle Northmarq arranged the four-year...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan and Starwood Property Trust have provided $435 million of financing against an 842,175-square-foot last-mile distribution facility that’s under development in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY Eastdil Secured...