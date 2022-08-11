Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fitch Ratings once again has downgraded class D of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2014-C22, because it has increased its estimate of losses tied to the $955 million loan against a portfolio of four office buildings with 982,483 square feet in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued troubles at the Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island’s capital city has prompted Kroll Bond Rating Agency to downgrade four of the five rake classes in DBUBS, 2011-LC3, that are tied to a...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded four classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2011-C5, in part because of losses that could result from the ultimate resolution of the $6725 million loan against the Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded three classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C14, because of losses it has estimated will eventually result from the resolution of at-risk collateral loans The rating agency has classified six of the...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded the most senior class of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp, 2012-WLDN, to B from AAA, because of concerns it has with the collateral loan’s ability to get refinanced in May It also...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of COMM, 2012-CCRE3, because of its heavy exposure to the regional mall sector The transaction, whose balance has paid down to $94623 million from $125 billion, has a 43 percent concentration to the retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded all the bond classes of COMM, 2013-GAM, a CMBS transaction backed by a $2595 million loan against the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The rating agency said the...